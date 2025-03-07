AEW Revolution 2025: Los favoritos según los momios

A falta de dos días para el evento de pago por visión -está programado para llevarse a cabo el domingo 9 de marzo en la Crypto Arena en Los Ángeles (California)- conocemos los momios de AEW Revolution 2025 cortesía de BetOnline.

Your official lineup for AEW Revolution Zero Hour. I love how the guy with the Golden Globe has the least professional headshot. pic.twitter.com/gm8up5xbWY — RJ City (@RJCity1) March 5, 2025

► Los favoritos

Campeonato Mundial

Jon Moxley (c) -200 (1/2) → Tienes que apostar $200 para ganar $100.

(1/2) → Tienes que apostar $200 para ganar $100. Cope +160 (8/5) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $160.

AEW and @PrimeVideo announce new Pay-Per-View Distribution Agreement AEW PPV Events will be available for purchase on Prime Video for fans across the USA, Canada, and the UK Begins Sunday, March 9 with #AEWRevolution from @cryptocomarena in LAhttps://t.co/iTbWrSVY1R pic.twitter.com/fjqROzLfFp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2025

Campeonato Mundial Femenil

«Timeless» Toni Storm -2500 (1/25) → Tienes que apostar $2500 para ganar $100.

(1/25) → Tienes que apostar $2500 para ganar $100. «The Glamour» Mariah May (c) +800 (8/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $800.

#AEWRevolution

THIS SUNDAY@cryptocomarena in LA!

LIVE on PPV 8ET/5PT AEW Women’s World Title, Hollywood Ending

Falls Count Anywhere Match After attacking #AEW Women’s World Champ Toni Storm, a deranged @MariahMayx demands her «Hollywood Ending» for the title at Revolution! pic.twitter.com/aWOZkqYKHS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2025

Campeonato Mundial en Parejas

Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin (c) -2500 (1/25) → Tienes que apostar $2500 para ganar $100.

(1/25) → Tienes que apostar $2500 para ganar $100. Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd +800 (8/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $800.

#AEWRevolution

THIS SUNDAY@cryptocomarena Los Angeles

LIVE on PPV 8e/5p AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Hurt Syndicate (@FightBobby & @SheltyB803 w/@The305MVP) have granted The Outrunners (@TruthMagnum & @TurboFloyd_) a Tag Title opportunity at Revolution! pic.twitter.com/RqXJWBOQ8n — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2025

Campeonato Continental

Kazuchika Okada (c) -2500 (1/25) → Tienes que apostar $2500 para ganar $100.

(1/25) → Tienes que apostar $2500 para ganar $100. Brody King +800 (8/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $800.

This Sunday, 3/9#AEWRevolution

Los Angeles, CA @cryptocomarena AEW Continental Title@rainmakerXokada vs @Brodyxking After a series of altercations, Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Continental Title vs

Brody King at Revolution THIS SUNDAY! Don’t miss #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/mfrgHFcgcL — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 5, 2025

Campeonato Internacional

Kenny Omega -1000 (1/10) → Tienes que apostar $1000 para ganar $100.

(1/10) → Tienes que apostar $1000 para ganar $100. Konosuke Takeshita (c) +550 (11/2) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $550.

#AEWRevolution

THIS SUNDAY LIVE on PPV@cryptocomarena Los Angeles AEW International Championship

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega@Takesoup & @KennyOmegamanX clash once again with the stakes even higher as the AEW International Title is on the line! pic.twitter.com/viRNidll94 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2025

Campeonato TBS

Mercedes Moné (c) -2000 (1/20) → Tienes que apostar $2000 para ganar $100.

(1/20) → Tienes que apostar $2000 para ganar $100. Momo Watanabe +700 (7/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $700.

#AEWRevolution

THIS SUNDAY@cryptocomarena Los Angeles

LIVE on PPV 8e/5p TBS Championship

Mercedes Moné vs Momo Watanabe International Women’s Cup Winner @Stardom_Momo looks to derail the Moné Train, and capture the TBS Title when she faces @MercedesVarnado at Revolution! pic.twitter.com/fZPR8v3qR8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2025

#1 Contendiente al Campeonato Mundial

Swerve Strickland -1000 (1/10) → Tienes que apostar $1000 para ganar $100.

(1/10) → Tienes que apostar $1000 para ganar $100. Ricochet +550 (11/2) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $550.

#AEWRevolution

THIS SUNDAY@cryptocomarena Los Angeles

LIVE on PPV 8e/5p #1 Contenders Match for the #AEW World Title It’ll be a fight for @PrinceKingNana‘s legacy & a shot at the #AEW World Title as @SwerveConfident once again battles @KingRicochet! pic.twitter.com/zIjxsdmQKa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2025

Combate Individual

MJF -220 (5/11) → Tienes que apostar $220 para ganar $100.

(5/11) → Tienes que apostar $220 para ganar $100. «Hangman» Adam Page +160 (8/5) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $160.

#AEWRevolution

Sun March 9 LIVE on PPV@cryptocomarena Los Angeles! MJF vs Hangman Adam Page The time for talk is over – @the_MJF and Hangman Adam Page will finally clash at #AEWRevolution! 🎟️ https://t.co/SW969QD5Tc pic.twitter.com/4bzg2MOzjl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2025

Combate en Jaula de Acero

Will Ospreay -700 (1/7) → Tienes que apostar $700 para ganar $100.

(1/7) → Tienes que apostar $700 para ganar $100. Kyle Fletcher +400 (4/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $400.

#AEWRevolution

THIS SUNDAY LIVE on PPV@cryptocomarena Los Angeles Steel Cage Match

Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher Two bitter enemies locked in a STEEL CAGE, bruv! @WillOspreay faces @TheDonCallis Family’s @KyleFletcherPro 1-on-1 at #AEW Revolution! pic.twitter.com/L1Wne05SZA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2025

En los próximos días estas cuotas de apuestas podrían cambiar. ¿Quiénes son tus favoritos para ganar cada una de las luchas de AEW Revolution 2025? Cabe mencionarse que no se incluye la luhca de tercias que va a disputarse en la Zero Hour del PPV.