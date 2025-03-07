AEW Revolution 2025: Los favoritos según los momios

A falta de dos días para el evento de pago por visión -está programado para llevarse a cabo el domingo 9 de marzo en la Crypto Arena en Los Ángeles (California)- conocemos los momios de AEW Revolution 2025 cortesía de BetOnline.
Your official lineup for AEW Revolution Zero Hour.
I love how the guy with the Golden Globe has the least professional headshot. pic.twitter.com/gm8up5xbWY
— RJ City (@RJCity1) March 5, 2025
► Los favoritos
Campeonato Mundial
- Jon Moxley (c) -200 (1/2) → Tienes que apostar $200 para ganar $100.
- Cope +160 (8/5) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $160.
AEW and @PrimeVideo announce new Pay-Per-View Distribution Agreement
AEW PPV Events will be available for purchase on Prime Video for fans across the USA, Canada, and the UK
Begins Sunday, March 9 with #AEWRevolution from @cryptocomarena in LAhttps://t.co/iTbWrSVY1R pic.twitter.com/fjqROzLfFp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2025
Campeonato Mundial Femenil
- «Timeless» Toni Storm -2500 (1/25) → Tienes que apostar $2500 para ganar $100.
- «The Glamour» Mariah May (c) +800 (8/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $800.
#AEWRevolution
THIS SUNDAY@cryptocomarena in LA!
LIVE on PPV 8ET/5PT
AEW Women’s World Title, Hollywood Ending
Falls Count Anywhere Match
After attacking #AEW Women’s World Champ Toni Storm, a deranged @MariahMayx demands her «Hollywood Ending» for the title at Revolution! pic.twitter.com/aWOZkqYKHS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2025
Campeonato Mundial en Parejas
- Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin (c) -2500 (1/25) → Tienes que apostar $2500 para ganar $100.
- Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd +800 (8/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $800.
#AEWRevolution
THIS SUNDAY@cryptocomarena Los Angeles
LIVE on PPV 8e/5p
AEW World Tag Team Championship
The Hurt Syndicate (@FightBobby & @SheltyB803 w/@The305MVP) have granted The Outrunners (@TruthMagnum & @TurboFloyd_) a Tag Title opportunity at Revolution! pic.twitter.com/RqXJWBOQ8n
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2025
Campeonato Continental
- Kazuchika Okada (c) -2500 (1/25) → Tienes que apostar $2500 para ganar $100.
- Brody King +800 (8/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $800.
This Sunday, 3/9#AEWRevolution
Los Angeles, CA @cryptocomarena
AEW Continental Title@rainmakerXokada vs @Brodyxking
After a series of altercations, Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Continental Title vs
Brody King at Revolution THIS SUNDAY!
Don’t miss #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/mfrgHFcgcL
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 5, 2025
Campeonato Internacional
- Kenny Omega -1000 (1/10) → Tienes que apostar $1000 para ganar $100.
- Konosuke Takeshita (c) +550 (11/2) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $550.
#AEWRevolution
THIS SUNDAY LIVE on PPV@cryptocomarena Los Angeles
AEW International Championship
Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega@Takesoup & @KennyOmegamanX clash once again with the stakes even higher as the AEW International Title is on the line! pic.twitter.com/viRNidll94
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2025
Campeonato TBS
- Mercedes Moné (c) -2000 (1/20) → Tienes que apostar $2000 para ganar $100.
- Momo Watanabe +700 (7/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $700.
#AEWRevolution
THIS SUNDAY@cryptocomarena Los Angeles
LIVE on PPV 8e/5p
TBS Championship
Mercedes Moné vs Momo Watanabe
International Women’s Cup Winner @Stardom_Momo looks to derail the Moné Train, and capture the TBS Title when she faces @MercedesVarnado at Revolution! pic.twitter.com/fZPR8v3qR8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2025
#1 Contendiente al Campeonato Mundial
- Swerve Strickland -1000 (1/10) → Tienes que apostar $1000 para ganar $100.
- Ricochet +550 (11/2) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $550.
#AEWRevolution
THIS SUNDAY@cryptocomarena Los Angeles
LIVE on PPV 8e/5p
#1 Contenders Match for the #AEW World Title
It’ll be a fight for @PrinceKingNana‘s legacy & a shot at the #AEW World Title as @SwerveConfident once again battles @KingRicochet! pic.twitter.com/zIjxsdmQKa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2025
Combate Individual
- MJF -220 (5/11) → Tienes que apostar $220 para ganar $100.
- «Hangman» Adam Page +160 (8/5) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $160.
#AEWRevolution
Sun March 9 LIVE on PPV@cryptocomarena Los Angeles!
MJF vs Hangman Adam Page
The time for talk is over – @the_MJF and Hangman Adam Page will finally clash at #AEWRevolution!
🎟️ https://t.co/SW969QD5Tc pic.twitter.com/4bzg2MOzjl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 20, 2025
Combate en Jaula de Acero
- Will Ospreay -700 (1/7) → Tienes que apostar $700 para ganar $100.
- Kyle Fletcher +400 (4/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $400.
#AEWRevolution
THIS SUNDAY LIVE on PPV@cryptocomarena Los Angeles
Steel Cage Match
Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher
Two bitter enemies locked in a STEEL CAGE, bruv! @WillOspreay faces @TheDonCallis Family’s @KyleFletcherPro 1-on-1 at #AEW Revolution! pic.twitter.com/L1Wne05SZA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2025
En los próximos días estas cuotas de apuestas podrían cambiar. ¿Quiénes son tus favoritos para ganar cada una de las luchas de AEW Revolution 2025? Cabe mencionarse que no se incluye la luhca de tercias que va a disputarse en la Zero Hour del PPV.
#AEWRevolution: ZERO HOUR
THIS SUNDAY@cryptocomarena Los Angeles
LIVE on PPV 8e/5p
Trios Match
After a challenge from @TheRealMorrison + MxM (@suavemansoor + @GREATBLACKOTAKU), @ajbefumo has recruited @orangecassidy + @SussexCoChicken for AEW Revolution: Zero Hour! pic.twitter.com/60i5sQFqzK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2025