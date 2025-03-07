AEW Revolution 2025: Los favoritos según los momios

Jon Moxley

A falta de dos días para el evento de pago por visión -está programado para llevarse a cabo el domingo 9 de marzo en la Crypto Arena en Los Ángeles (California)- conocemos los momios de AEW Revolution 2025 cortesía de  BetOnline.

► Los favoritos

Campeonato Mundial 

  • Jon Moxley (c) -200 (1/2) → Tienes que apostar $200 para ganar $100.
  • Cope +160 (8/5) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $160.

Campeonato Mundial Femenil

  • «Timeless» Toni Storm -2500 (1/25) → Tienes que apostar $2500 para ganar $100.
  • «The Glamour» Mariah May (c) +800 (8/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $800.

Campeonato Mundial en Parejas

  • Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin (c) -2500 (1/25) → Tienes que apostar $2500 para ganar $100.
  • Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd +800 (8/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $800.

Campeonato Continental

  • Kazuchika Okada (c) -2500 (1/25) → Tienes que apostar $2500 para ganar $100.
  • Brody King +800 (8/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $800.

Campeonato Internacional

  • Kenny Omega -1000 (1/10) → Tienes que apostar $1000 para ganar $100.
  • Konosuke Takeshita (c) +550 (11/2) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $550.

Campeonato TBS

  • Mercedes Moné (c) -2000 (1/20) → Tienes que apostar $2000 para ganar $100.
  • Momo Watanabe +700 (7/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $700.

#1 Contendiente al Campeonato Mundial

  • Swerve Strickland -1000 (1/10) → Tienes que apostar $1000 para ganar $100.
  • Ricochet +550 (11/2) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $550.

Combate Individual

  • MJF -220 (5/11) → Tienes que apostar $220 para ganar $100.
  • «Hangman» Adam Page +160 (8/5) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $160.

Combate en Jaula de Acero

  • Will Ospreay -700 (1/7) → Tienes que apostar $700 para ganar $100.
  • Kyle Fletcher +400 (4/1) → Apuestas $100 y ganas $400.

En los próximos días estas cuotas de apuestas podrían cambiar. ¿Quiénes son tus favoritos para ganar cada una de las luchas de AEW Revolution 2025? Cabe mencionarse que no se incluye la luhca de tercias que va a disputarse en la Zero Hour del PPV.

