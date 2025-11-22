AEW FULL GEAR 2025 .— ‘Hangman’ Adam Page logró retener el Campeonato Mundial AEW en WrestleDream en una lucha que si bien fue brutal, no tuvo como trasfondo una rivalidad de odio. Pero esta revancha sí la tiene, pues Joe no aceptó su derrota y desde entonces ha estado acosando a Hangman, quien ha tenido que vencer en tremendos combatas a los aliados de Joe: Powerhouse Hobbs y Katsuyori Shibata. Para saldar cuentas de una vez por todas, la modalidad del encuentro será en jaula, así que habrá que esperar un nivel de violencia que no vimos en su choque anterior. La acción de AEW se emite desde el Prudential Center, en Newark, New Jersey.
El cartel de AEW Full Gear 2025 es:
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL AEW, LUCHA EN JAULA: ‘Hangman’ Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe.
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL FEMENIL AEW: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné.
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS AEW: Brodido (Bandido y Brody King) (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler y Dax Harwood).
- POR UN MILLÓN DE DÓLARES: Kenny Omega, ‘Jungle’ Jack Perry y Luchasaurus) vs. Josh Alexander y los Young Bucks (Matt Jackson y Nick Jackson).
- SÚPER LIBRE: Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly.
- CAMPEONATO TBS, SI BRISCOE PIERDE SE UNE A LA DON CALLIS FAMILY: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe.
- Darby Allin vs. PAC.
- Babes of Wrath (Willow Nightingale y Harley Cameron) vs. Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart y Skye Blue) vs. Timeless Love Bombs (‘Timeless’ Toni Storm y Mina Shirakawa) vs. Megan Bayne y Marina Shafir.
- CASINO GAUNTLET MATCH PARA CORONAR AL PRIMER CAMPEÓN NACIONAL AEW.
AEW SATURDAY TAILGATE BRAWL:
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE TRÍOS CMLL: Sky Team (Místico, Máscara Dorada y Neón) (c) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita y Hechicero).
- POR 200 MIL DÓLARES: Max Caster y Anthony Bowens vs. Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn y Juice Robinson) vs. Big Bill y Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum y Turbo Floyd).
- Hook y Eddie Kingston vs. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry y JD Drake).
- Boom y Doom (Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall, con Big Justice) vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero y Trent Beretta).
AEW Full Gear 2025
La cobertura en vivo inicia a las 6:00 pm, hora del centro