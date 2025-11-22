AEW FULL GEAR 2025 .— ‘Hangman’ Adam Page logró retener el Campeonato Mundial AEW en WrestleDream en una lucha que si bien fue brutal, no tuvo como trasfondo una rivalidad de odio. Pero esta revancha sí la tiene, pues Joe no aceptó su derrota y desde entonces ha estado acosando a Hangman, quien ha tenido que vencer en tremendos combatas a los aliados de Joe: Powerhouse Hobbs y Katsuyori Shibata. Para saldar cuentas de una vez por todas, la modalidad del encuentro será en jaula, así que habrá que esperar un nivel de violencia que no vimos en su choque anterior. La acción de AEW se emite desde el Prudential Center, en Newark, New Jersey.

El cartel de AEW Full Gear 2025 es:

AEW SATURDAY TAILGATE BRAWL:

AEW Full Gear 2025

La cobertura en vivo inicia a las 6:00 pm, hora del centro