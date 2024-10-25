AEW confirmó importante lucha titular para Fright Night Dynamite

¿Debió ser WrestleDream 2024 la noche de Private Party? Allí, The Young Bucks consiguieron retener el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas AEW, y desde entonces muchos seguidores han criticado tal decisión creativa. Pero Zay y Quen tendrán otra oportunidad, y en menos de una semana.
Este miércoles, como estelar de Dynamite, Private Party, acompañados de Daniel Garcia, vencieron a The Young Bucks y Jack Perry. Pero este credencial no hizo que Matt y Nick Jackson les concedieran una nueva tentativa titular. Así que Zay, ante un no muy convencido Quen, propuso que si perdían otra vez, Private Party llegaría a su fin, y fue entonces cuando los vicepresidentes ejecutivos de AEW aceptaron.
Esta revancha tendrá lugar en Fright Night Dynamite el próximo miércoles, y se abre una interesante encrucijada, pues las previsiones apuntan a que los Bucks no perderán sus cinturones hasta el regreso de Kenny Omega. Ergo, ¿veremos la semana que viene el último combate de Private Party?
► Cartel de AEW Fright Night Dynamite
Dentro de cinco días, desde el Wolstein Center de Cleveland (Ohio, EEUU), AEW presentará Fright Night Dynamite, cuyo cartel provisional se presenta así.
- CAMPEONATO MUNDIAL DE PAREJAS AEW, SI PRIVATE PARTY PIERDEN DEBERÁN SEPARARSE: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party
- Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin
- Kamille vs. Kris Statlander
- Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews
