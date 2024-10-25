AEW confirmó importante lucha titular para Fright Night Dynamite

¿Debió ser WrestleDream 2024 la noche de Private Party? Allí, The Young Bucks consiguieron retener el Campeonato Mundial de Parejas AEW, y desde entonces muchos seguidores han criticado tal decisión creativa. Pero Zay y Quen tendrán otra oportunidad, y en menos de una semana.

Este miércoles, como estelar de Dynamite, Private Party, acompañados de Daniel Garcia, vencieron a The Young Bucks y Jack Perry. Pero este credencial no hizo que Matt y Nick Jackson les concedieran una nueva tentativa titular. Así que Zay, ante un no muy convencido Quen, propuso que si perdían otra vez, Private Party llegaría a su fin, y fue entonces cuando los vicepresidentes ejecutivos de AEW aceptaron.

Esta revancha tendrá lugar en Fright Night Dynamite el próximo miércoles, y se abre una interesante encrucijada, pues las previsiones apuntan a que los Bucks no perderán sus cinturones hasta el regreso de Kenny Omega. Ergo, ¿veremos la semana que viene el último combate de Private Party?

Dentro de cinco días, desde el Wolstein Center de Cleveland (Ohio, EEUU), AEW presentará Fright Night Dynamite, cuyo cartel provisional se presenta así.

