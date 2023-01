Accionistas inician demanda colectiva contra Vince McMahon

The goal of the lawsuit is to invalidate bylaw changes that Vince McMahon filed to the SEC on Friday (see below) + attorneys fees. These bylaw changes, essentially, gave Vince tremendous power. These bylaw changes were made BEFORE Vince’s new board elected him executive chairman. https://t.co/1QfXXhacXT

— — Moonlight Graham (@ReeceKelleyG) January 11, 2023